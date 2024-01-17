Multi-agency operation in east Arkansas nets 245 arrests on a variety of charges

Fifty-five law enforcement officers, including 27 Arkansas State Troopers, took part in a joint operation in Crittenden County this week that resulted in the arrest of 245 people in a span of eight hours, according to a press release from the Arkansas State Police.

The east Arkansas operation, which included members of the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force and the cities of Marion and West Memphis, was aimed at apprehending wanted and repeat offenders.

A total of 449 officer violation contacts were made along with 75 criminal arrests and 13 DWI arrests. Eight firearms and various illegal narcotics, from crack cocaine to marijuana, were seized.

"We greatly impacted the Crittenden County area and provided calm to chaos in a community that has been the victim of violent crime for far too long," said State Police Captain Philip Hydron, Troop D Commander, in a press release.