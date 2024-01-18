Arkansas National Guard water tanker dispatched to Helena-West Helena

State officials on Thursday night planned to dispatch a "water buffalo" of potable water to the city of Helena-West Helena to address a water problem in the city, authorities said.

The Arkansas National Guard's water buffalo tanker would be deployed to help the city's water problems, LeTresha Woodruff, a spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Public Safety's Division of Emergency Management, said Thursday night.

Woodruff wasn't able to say what the exact nature of the water problem was.

A call Thursday night to Mayor Christopher Franklin requesting details on the water situation was not immediately answered.

Phillips County Judge Clark Hall verbally declared a disaster Thursday related to the city's water system, wrote Martin Rawls, District 8 justice of the peace for the county, in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.