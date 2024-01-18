Fayetteville man facing murder charge in fatal crash that killed California resident

FAYETTEVILLE -- A driver who police say fled a traffic stop, then crashed into another car Saturday, killing a California man, was arrested Tuesday evening on a murder charge.

Noah Cargill, 20, of 1611 S. Crews Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested by the Arkansas State Police on charges of first-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing, reckless driving, driving on a suspended or revoked driver's license, speeding, operating a vehicle without insurance, careless driving, failure to stop or yield and running a red light.

The murder charge stems from Cargill's being accused of committing two felonies -- fleeing a state trooper and being a felon in possession of a firearm -- and acting in furtherance of those felonies when he caused the death of a person under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, according to a preliminary police report filed with prosecutors.

Cargill's manner of driving showed extreme indifference to the value of human life, including other motorists and pedestrians, because it was a Saturday afternoon during a high-traffic time and the pursuit went through a residential neighborhood, one of the largest apartment complexes in Fayetteville, and Cargill ran at least one red light, according to the report. The pursuit reached speeds of more than 1oo mph, according to police.

Cargill, when interviewed, told police he thought he was being chased by someone who was "out to get him" and that he did not know it was a police officer trying to stop him, according to the police report. The state trooper had his emergency lights and siren on during the chase, based on in-car video, according to the police report.

Cargill's bail was set at $750,000. Cargill has a first appearance and bond hearing in Washington County Circuit Court set for Friday.

The charges at booking are preliminary. Prosecutors will review the case and may file formal charges later. First-degree murder is punishable by 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said Cargill suffered a broken leg and other injuries and underwent surgery at a hospital after the crash. Cargill was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

A state trooper attempted a traffic stop Saturday after he witnessed a person, later identified as Cargill, driving a Dodge Charger recklessly on Wedington Drive, according to a news release from the state police.

Cargill fled, running a red light and traveling through a neighborhood at a high speed, according to the release.

"The suspect swerved around cars on Rupple Road, nearly wrecking multiple times," the release said. "The suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, killing the civilian driver."

David Michael Pemberton, 56, of California, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating the wreck and the criminal case.

"This tragedy is precisely the reason we've been imploring people not to flee from law enforcement," said Col. Mike Hagar of the state police.