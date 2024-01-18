Girl dies in crash in Fulton County

A child died early Wednesday morning during a crash on icy roads in rural Fulton County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

The girl, who was not identified in the report, was in the rear seat of a 2005 Chevrolet 2500 around 1:04 a.m. when the driver, who was not named in the report, lost control on Arkansas 289 south of Mammoth Spring and struck a concrete culvert, the report says.

The Chevrolet turned onto its driver side, and the child was partially ejected from the vehicle, the report says.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the roads were icy.