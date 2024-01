The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting homicide that occurred early Thursday morning, according to a department press release.

At 1:33 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at 13600 Otter Creek Parkway, the address for the Otter Creek Villas apartment complex, the release said.

When they reached the scene, they found a male dead from a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Division at 501-371-4660.