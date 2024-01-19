Arkansas State Police to investigate inmate death in Miller Count Detention Center

TEXARKANA -- The Arkansas State Police is investigating after a woman was found dead in her cell Tuesday at the Miller County jail.

Shelly Lang, 53, of Houston was discovered unresponsive at 7:32 a.m., according to a news release from the Miller County sheriff's office.

Jail staff began performing life saving measures, and ambulance workers were called to the scene, according to the news release.

The measures were unsuccessful, and Lang was pronounced dead. The state police were notified, as is protocol for in-custody deaths.

They will be handling the autopsy and investigation, according to the news release.