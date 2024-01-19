TOOLS & TOYS: Heart Vases and Keepers Secret Salve





Heart Vases

What's to love: A set of three small heart-shaped vases to keep or give to a loved one.

What does it do: The petite vases are made of white ceramic and are 5½ inches tall. Perfect for a variety of small arrangements -- line them up with a single flower in each one or group them together and create a larger bouquet. Keep them or give them to a Valentine. The set sells for $59.95. Visit cribsi.com for more information.

Keepers Secret Salve

What's to love: Whether hands are dry from winter weather, working outside or in the garden this natural honey-derived salve will help heal dry, cracked hands.

What does it do: The salve is made with byproducts of honeybees -- yellow beeswax, raw unfiltered honey, royal jelly and bee propolis -- along with calendula-infused avocado oil, jojoba oil, vitamin C ester, rose-hip seed oil, and vitamin E oil. Honey has antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and anti-fungal properties and the beeswax acts as a protective barrier. The all-natural product can also be used to moisturize and protect the face and chapped lips. The salve sells for $38. For more information visit thekeeperscollective.com.



