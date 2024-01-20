South Carolina sends Arkansas to 1-4 in SEC play

FAYETTEVILLE — South Carolina became the latest SEC basketball team to snap a multi-year losing streak to Arkansas on Saturday.

The Gamecocks never trailed and won 77-64 at Bud Walton Arena, where the Razorbacks lost by double digits for the second time since conference play began Jan. 6.

South Carolina (15-3, 3-2 SEC) defeated Arkansas for the first time since January 2020 and snapped a three-game losing streak in the series.

Arkansas (10-8, 1-4) also lost to Georgia and Florida for the first time since the 2019-20 season during a poor start to SEC play.

The Gamecocks scored the game’s first five points and were never seriously challenged. South Carolina built a 39-27 halftime lead as it shot 12 of 28 from the floor, including 5 of 12 from three-point range, and 10 of 13 at the free-throw line in the first half.

Arkansas struggled to defend off the dribble, which allowed the Gamecocks several looks at or near the rim. South Carolina forward B.J. Mack had 12 first-half points as part of his game-high 18.

The Razorbacks trailed by as many as 19 points in the second half.

Tramon Mark made back-to-back three-pointers to pull Arkansas within 49-42 with 12:54 to play. South Carolina responded with a 13-1 run that put the game out of reach and sent many of the home fans to the exits.

Ta’Lon Cooper made a pair of three-pointers during the Gamecocks’ game-defining run. His first three came out of a South Carolina timeout to end a 6-0 stretch by Arkansas, and his second three forced the Razorbacks to call timeout with 10:29 remaining, trailing 60-43.

Arkansas did not get closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

Zachary Davis scored 12 points and Cooper and Collin Murray-Boyles added 11 apiece for the Gamecocks.

Mark scored 18 points to lead the Razorbacks after a slow start. He had two points at halftime.

No other Arkansas player scored in double figures. El Ellis scored 9 points and Davonte Davis and Jeremiah Davenport added 8 points apiece.

The Gamecocks out-rebounded the Razorbacks 39-27, but Arkansas had a 14-5 advantage in second-chance points as both teams recorded 8 offensive boards.

The Razorbacks also won the turnover battle 10-5, but could not overcome a large shooting discrepancy.

Arkansas shot 23 of 62 and 5 of 18 from three-point range. The Razorbacks were 13 of 16 at the line.

South Carolina finished 28 of 54 overall, 9 of 18 from three-point range and 12 of 17 at the line.