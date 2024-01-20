ESPN 'College GameDay' coming to Fayetteville for Arkansas-Kentucky game

FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN "College GameDay" will originate from Bud Walton Arena prior to Arkansas' basketball game against eighth-ranked Kentucky next Saturday.

It will be the first time the basketball edition of the show has visited Fayetteville. The football "College GameDay" has been to Fayetteville once in 2006 for a matchup between Arkansas and Tennessee that the Razorbacks won 31-14.

Arkansas' football team was also featured on the show in 2021 prior to a 37-0 loss at Georgia.

The one-hour basketball show begins at 10 a.m. and features host Rece Davis with analysts Jay Williams, Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and Andraya Carter. The public is invited to attend free of charge and additional information will be announced next week.

The Arkansas-Kentucky game is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

While calling a basketball game between Duke and Syracuse on Jan. 3, Williams said he lobbied for the show to visit Fayetteville.

“I’m pushing to do a 'GameDay' down there this year. Watching that place and what they’ve been able to accomplish down there,” Williams said. “[Arkansas coach] Eric Musselman, the style in which he coaches, the pace of play, it’s really incredible to see.”

"It's a great basketball town and a tremendous arena," Williams' partner, Dave O'Brien, replied.

The Razorbacks are 10-7 overall and 1-3 in SEC play entering Saturday's noon home game against South Carolina. Arkansas is scheduled to play at No. 22 Ole Miss on Wednesday.

Kentucky (13-3, 3-1) is scheduled to host Georgia on Saturday and travel to South Carolina on Tuesday.

The Wildcats will play in the featured "College GameDay" game for the 20th time. The show is celebrating its 20th season.