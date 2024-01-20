REVIEW | OPINION

Small Works on Paper exhibit will travel through Arkansas

Today at 4:30 p.m.

by Sean Clancy

“Solitude — The Platonic Ideal,” digital drawing on archival paper by Anna Zusman of Magnolia; "I Am," a digital photograph by Ryan Howard of Little Rock; "Spiritual Readings, 2022," a photograph by Vince Griffin of North Little Rock; "Road to Peace," a digital photo by Laura Dowling of Little Rock; and "Flowers on a Cast Iron Stove," a pigment print photo by Cathy Wester of Conway, are part of the Arkansas Arts Council's 2024 Small Works on Paper exhibition. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Bigger isn't always better.

For a perfect example of this maxim, just take a look at "Rocky Comfort Assembly of God," an oil painting by Trevor Segraves of Siloam Springs that is part of the Arkansas Arts Council's Small Works on Paper exhibit.