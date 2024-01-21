Dozens of Entergy customers lose power in downtown Little Rock area

Today at 9:24 p.m.

by Daniel McFadin

Entergy Arkansas' outage map for downtown Little Rock shows the areas that were affected by a blackout in this screenshot taken at 8:37 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (Entergy Arkansas courtesy photo)

Three power outages in downtown Little Rock left 88 customers without power on Sunday night, according to Entergy’s online outage map.

As of 9:10 p.m. Sunday, an Entergy spokesperson said crews were in the process of troubleshooting the problem, and they were working to backfeed customers during the investigation.

The estimated time of restoration as of 9:10 p.m. was midnight.

8:44 p.m.

Three power outages in downtown Little Rock left 88 customers without power on Sunday night, according to Entergy's online outage map.

As of 8:13 p.m. Sunday, there was no indication on the power company's website how long the outages would last.

An Entergy spokesperson has been contacted for comment.