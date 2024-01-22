Crash kills Prairie Grove man, 35

A Prairie Grove man was killed in a single-car wreck early Saturday morning, according to a police report.

Dane Ketzler, 35, was killed in the crash at 3:22 a.m. on County Road 8 in Washington County.

Ketzler was driving a 2018 RAM 1500 truck south on the road when he lost control.

The truck left the roadway and struck a culvert, causing Ketzler to be ejected and crushed, according to the report.

The investigating Washington County sheriff's deputy noted that the weather was clear and the road was dry.