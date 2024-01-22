Pilot in fatal crash Sunday at Clinton National is identified as local pilot

Emergency responders examine the wreckage of a single-engine Cirrus SR 22 aircraft near a runway at the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport after it crashed at approximately 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. The pilot of the aircraft was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only individual on board at the time of the incident. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey) The man who died when a single-engine plane crashed after takeoff Sunday at the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field was identified by the Little Rock Police Monday night.The Already a subscriber? Log in!