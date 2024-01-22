Roads in ‘pretty good’ condition Monday in Central Arkansas, some isolated icy conditions in Northwest portion of state, official says

Roads in the Little Rock Metro area are in good condition Monday morning, Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesman Dave Parker said.

An online map from the Arkansas Department of Transportation showed that most major roads in the Metro area were clear of winter weather on Monday just before 11 a.m.

"We spent all yesterday pretreating the roads with a salt brine and then we placed rock salt this morning," Parker said.

He said the rock salt can lower the freezing temperature of the rain from 32 degrees to 25 or 26 degrees.

"Central Arkansas is looking pretty good, this event was mostly isolated to portions of Northwest Arkansas, really on Interstate 40 near and the River Valley," Parker said.

He said the freezing rain made roads slick and there were a few minor accidents along I-40.

The online map showed that roads in much of the northwest portion of Arkansas were coated with ice, ice patches or slush as of Monday morning.

"This is kind of what we felt we'd get with the forecasts and all," Parker said.

He said that freezing rain is more difficult to handle than snow.

"It's a little tougher because you can see snow and you can plow snow, for freezing rain it can fall and stick to everything it touches, like tree limbs, cars and bridges, and it can look clear and then suddenly drivers have to deal with black ice," Parker said.

Rock salt also takes a little time to activate, he said, adding that it had to mix with the rain to prevent it from freezing as quickly.

Parker said that the department was now preparing for much of the state to receive rain this week.

"Now we're working on preparing for that rain in case it floods, replenishing our salt supply and repairing our equipment," he said. "We still have at least five good weeks of winter left."