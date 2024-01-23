2 killed, 3 hurt in crashes on state roads

Two people were killed and three more were injured in crashes on Arkansas roads Thursday and Monday, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Marvin Harris, 84, of Cove was driving a 2018 Chevrolet on U.S. 71 in Polk County just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle crashed into a 2023 Lincoln, the report states. Harris was killed in the wreck.

The driver of the Lincoln, 56-year-old Norma Rocha of Mena, was injured and taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Troopers at the scene reported that roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.

Brenda Britt, 67, of Vilonia, died around 8:09 a.m. Monday when the 2024 Honda HR-V she was driving west on U.S. 64 near Conway crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2018 Nissan Rogue.

The driver of the Nissan, 31-year-old Sarah Boles of Greenbrier, and a minor riding in the Nissan, were hurt in the crash and taken to a Conway hospital for treatment.

A trooper investigating the collision reported that it was raining and the road was wet at the time.