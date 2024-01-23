Arkansas attorney general certifies ballot language for proposed constitutional amendment that would overturn state’s abortion ban

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has certified ballot language for a proposed constitutional amendment that would overturn the state's ban on abortion.

Griffin's decision Tuesday clears the way for the group behind the effort, Arkansans for Limited Government, to begin the signature collection process to get the proposed amendment on the November 2024 ballot.

In a news release, Arkansans for Limited Government said Griffin's decision was a "crucial step forward in restoring reproductive freedom for Arkansans."

"Just yesterday, we acknowledged what would have been the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Today, we are one step closer to restoring the freedom that was taken from individuals when Roe v. Wade was overturned," Jim McHugh, treasurer of Arkansans for Limited Government, said in a statement. "We won't stop until Arkansans can use their voice at the ballot box in November."

To make the ballot, a constitutional amendment needs at least 90,704 verified signatures from registered voters, which has to be turned in to the secretary of state's office by July 5.

The Arkansas Abortion Amendment proposes restricting the state's ability to limit abortions before 18 weeks after fertilization or in cases of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomaly or to protect the mother's life.

Currently, Arkansas law bans abortions except in cases of a medical emergency to save the life of the mother. The state's abortion ban took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that cleared the way for state to ban the procedure.

Under Arkansas law, the attorney general has the authority to certify, reject or rewrite ballot language for a proposed amendment. In the case of the Arkansas Abortion Amendment, Griffin rewrote the amendment's ballot title and popular name with "minor changes."

"When reviewing proposed ballot initiatives, I follow an 80-year-old process. I am and have always been strongly pro-life, but the law does not allow me to consider my own personal views," Griffin said in a statement. "I am guided by the law and the law alone. I routinely certify proposals I personally oppose. Conversely, I routinely reject proposals I personally support."



