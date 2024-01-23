Group files lawsuit asking Arkansas Supreme Court to approve ballot language for amendment to strengthen state’s FOIA

The group behind a constitutional amendment to strengthen the state's Freedom of Information Act filed a lawsuit Tuesday in attempt to side step approval from the attorney general and instead ask for approval from the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Arkansas Citizens for Transparency contends in the lawsuit that Attorney General Tim Griffin has gone beyond his authority by blocking the group's attempt to get approval of ballot language for its proposed amendment.

Under Arkansas law, the attorney general has the authority to approval, reject or rewrite the official language, referred to as the ballot title and popular name, for a proposed constitutional amendment or initiated act. The group has submitted three versions of a constitutional amendment to the attorney general's office for approval, two which have been rejected and the other still pending review. The lawsuit asks the Supreme Court to compel Griffin to sign off on the ballot language or rewrite it.

"The Attorney General's rejection of the ballot title and popular name demonstrates that he has either a complete lack of understanding of his role in the initiative process or he is intentionally thwarting the effort of the petitioner to get this amendment approved for the ballot so that the voters of the state can decide its merits," the lawsuit states.

The group needs official approval of its ballot language before it can begin collecting signatures for its petition to get the measures on the ballot. To make the ballot, a voter-driven constitutional amendment needs 90,704 verified signatures from registered voters, which need to be turned in to the secretary of state's office by June 5.

The group's proposed constitutional amendment would make it more difficult for the legislature to make the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act less transparent, requiring a two-thirds vote in both chambers to amend the law, which would not take effect until after voters signed off through a referendum in the next general election.

An immediate change to the state's sunshine law would need a nine-tenths vote in both chambers to take effect under the proposed amendment. However, voters would get a chance to overturn it at the next general election through a referendum.