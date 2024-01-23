Man killed, woman injured in Polk County crash

A man died and a woman was injured after a crash in Polk County on Thursday, a preliminary crash report said.

Marvin Harris, 84, of Cove was driving a 2018 Chevrolet on U.S. 71 just before 3:30 p.m. when the vehicle crashed into a 2023 Lincoln, the crash report from the Arkansas State Police said. Harris was killed in the wreck.

The driver of the Lincoln, a 56-year-old woman from Mena, was injured and taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Troopers at the scene reported that roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.

This is the 18th fatal wreck on state roads so far this year, according to crash reports posted online by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.