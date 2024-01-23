Pavement repair causes emergency lane closure on U.S. 67 in Jacksonville

A part of U.S. 67 North in Jacksonville closed Tuesday morning to allow pavement repairs, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Northbound traffic on U.S. 67 went down to one lane between Main Street and Gregory Street in order to repair potholes, the department said in a post on X around 9:35 a.m.

"Electronic message boards will signal the closure," the post said.

The post did not say how long the emergency rain closure would be in place for.

"Crews are trying to get Jacksonville pothole repairs finished before the next round of rain is expected to hit this afternoon. With the amount of rain expected in the next week, there is no guarantee the fix will hold," another post said Tuesday morning.

A call to the department was not immediately returned.



