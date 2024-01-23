Three people arrested in connection to kidnapping in Hope

Three people were arrested on Sunday in relation to a kidnapping in Hope, police said.

Officers received a call around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday that a 20-year-old woman was being forced into a vehicle near the 300 block West 23rd Street, a news release from the Hope Police Department said Tuesday morning.

Police found a vehicle matching the description in town and attempted to stop the vehicle and that led to a pursuit, the release said. The pursuit took place through Hope and ended in Antoine.

Detective Eric Green, a spokesman for the department, said the pursuit lasted into early Sunday morning after the call came in close to midnight.

"Four occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. Three of these subjects were apprehended," the release said.

Green said that police were still searching for the fourth person as of Tuesday afternoon. He said it was possible that the fourth occupant was the 20-year-old woman.

Lacey O'Dell, 38, of Amity and Michael Fryar, 40, of Pearcy were charged with kidnapping and fleeing, the release said.

33-year-old Clayton Vaughan of Arkadelphia was charged with kidnapping, fleeing and possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, police said.

Green said no one was injured in the incident.

All suspects were taken to the Hempstead County jail, the release said, to be held until their first court appearance.

Green said the incident was a domestic incident.

"This was an isolated incident where we believe everybody involved knew each other," Green said. "We don't want people to think that there is this group of people going around kidnapping people. It wasn't a bunch of strangers, this was more of a domestic incident."

"The police department would also like the public to know that this was an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public at this time," the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.