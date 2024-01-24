Attorney general signs off on language for proposed constitutional amendment to strengthen Arkansas’ Freedom of Information Act





Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin on Wednesday signed off on language for a proposed constitutional amendment to strengthen the state's Freedom of Information Act.

Griffin's certification of the ballot title and popular name for the proposed amendment clears the way for Arkansas Citizens for Transparency, the group behind the effort, to begin collecting signatures to get its proposal on the November ballot.

The proposed amendment would establish government transparency as a right for Arkansas citizens. It also would make it more difficult for the state Legislature to change the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, requiring a two-thirds majority in both chambers that would not take effect until after final approval from voters through a statewide referendum. Immediate changes to the Freedom of Information Act would require a nine-tenths vote in the General Assembly that could be overturned by a statewide referendum under the amendment,

The decision comes a day after Arkansas Citizens for Transparency filed a lawsuit against Griffin, asking the Arkansas Supreme Court to compel the Republican attorney general to certify or rewrite ballot language for the group's proposed amendment. David Couch, the group's treasurer, said the version Griffin approved was "adequate" but that the group will continue its lawsuit against the attorney general.

Griffin rejected two prior versions of the amendment, saying the group needed to clarify certain aspects of its proposal. Those suggestions frustrated Arkansas Citizens for Transparency, which reluctantly made alterations to their amendment.

"We're going to continue pursuing the litigation because, you know, that was not our preferred constitutional amendment," Couch said in an interview.

Couch said the group will begin its signature collection effort. It must turn in at least 90,704 signatures to the secretary of state's office by July 5 for the amendment to qualify for the November ballot.



