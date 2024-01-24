Clinton Center offers fellowships

A new research fellowship from the Clinton Presidential Library and the Clinton Foundation will support four recipients per year as they pursue research using the Clinton presidential archives, according to a news release issued on Friday.

The Clinton Presidential Research Fellowship will provide current graduate students or Ph.D. recipients who graduated within the past eight years between $1,250 and $5,000. Applicants must be students or graduates of institutions in the U.S.

"Many scholars make use of the extensive archival collection housed at the Clinton Library on an ongoing basis," Jay Barth, the director of the library, said in a statement. "We are pleased to announce the Clinton Presidential Research Fellowship program to make our collection accessible to even more scholars working on projects that touch upon this important and fascinating period in our history."

Clinton Foundation Executive Director Stephanie Streett said in a statement, "The Clinton Presidential Research Fellowship will support graduate students and academics researching American history and presidential legacies. We hope the fellowships will help researchers apply learning and insights from the Clinton administration to solve the challenges of today."

Applications are due by March 15. More information is available at the Clinton Foundation's website.