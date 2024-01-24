Flooding causes some roads in Pulaski County to be hazardous

Several roads in Pulaski County could be hazardous to drivers because of flooding, the county announced Wednesday morning.

The following had been affected:

German Road

Colonel Glenn Road

Arkansas Highway 161

Lunn Road

Marche Road

Marche Lateral West Fisher Road

Madeline Roberts, a spokesperson for the county, said the road and bridge department had deemed these areas unsafe.

"It's because of flooding, because of all the rain we've had, we just want drivers to use caution while traveling in those areas," she said Wednesday morning.

Roberts said whether or not road conditions improve will depend on the weather.

Further updates or additions to this list will be posted on social media, she said.

Roberts added that the county had not yet had any calls reporting potholes, and only five other reports had come through the county's app.

"I think we're doing really good; we're really on top of road maintenance," she said.