Section of I-30 westbound in Saline County reopened after pothole repairs





Part of the right westbound lane of Interstate 30 in Saline County reopened around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday after being closed earlier in the morning for emergency maintenance, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The lane had been closed for almost four hours, since just after 7:30 a.m., due to multiple potholes in the area, the department said in an online report.

"We got reports of a series of pretty intense potholes, so we shut down the lane to properly and efficiently handle them,"Dave Parker, a spokesman for the department, said.

He also said a quick patch was made.

"When we have to repair things like this, a quick patch impedes traffic the least, but in heavy rain, that may not hold long, so we might have to cut into the pavement and replace the [damaged] area with concrete. And it is a more permanent solution, but it does mean shutting down a lane," Parker said before the section reopened on Wednesday. "It can be a double-edged sword."



