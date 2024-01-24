Super Bowl LVIII MVP Odds

The market for Super Bowl LVIII MVP has opened, and Las Vegas has listed three quarterbacks and one running back with the best odds for the award.

Before choosing your Super Bowl MVP pick, here are some interesting facts regarding the award that is decided by a combination of a panel of 16 NFL journalists (80% of the vote) and fan voting (20%).

Fifty-seven Super Bowls have been played, and a quarterback has taken home the award 32 times.

Seven quarterbacks have taken home regular-season MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season.

Six players have won multiple Super Bowl MVPs. Patrick Mahomes is one of them. He is also the reigning Super Bowl and NFL MVP.

A wide receiver has won the award nine times. Most recently, Los Angeles Ram, Cooper Kupp, took home the honors for Super Bowl LVI.

A running back has won the award seven times; however, the last running back to win was Denver's Terrell Davis for Super Bowl XXXII.

A defensive player has taken home the honor nine times.

There have been co-winners once. In 1978, Dallas Cowboys DT Randy White and DE Harvey Martin – two defensive players – shared the award.

No tight end has ever taken home the award (but don't tell the Swifties.)

Lamar Jackson ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more in the divisional round win over Houston. Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson has the best odds to win Super Bowl MVP today, and he is also expected to win regular-season MVP. He would join Mahomes as the eighth quarterback to win both awards in the same season. Of course, Jackson and the Ravens would have to defeat Mahomes and the Chiefs to get to the Super Bowl first.

Teammates Brock Purdy (+330) and Christian McCaffrey (+350) have the next-best odds. McCaffrey is also in the conversation for regular-season MVP, and the Niners are the favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII at +145.

Mahomes is up next with a +380 payout and Detroit QB Jared Goff rounds out the top five with +900 odds.

Here are is the current market in Las Vegas:

Lamar Jackson +220

Brock Purdy +330

Christian McCaffrey +350

Patrick Mahomes +380

Jared Goff +900

Nick Bosa +5000

Deebo Samuel +5000

Travis Kelce +5000

Amon-Ra St. Brown +6000

Brandon Aiyuk +6000

Gus Edwards +7500

George Kittle +7500

Rashee Rice +7500

Zay Flowers +7500

Jahmyr Gibbs +8000

David Montgomery +8000

Isaiah Pacheco +9000

