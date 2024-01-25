Wording of proposal to strengthen Arkansas Freedom of Information Act rejected for 3rd time

Attorney General Tim Griffin on Thursday again rejected wording for a proposed initiated act to strengthen Arkansas' Freedom of Information Act.

The attorney general's certification is required before the signature-collecting effort for a ballot measure can begin. Thursday's decision that the latest version contains "misleading" language is the third time Griffin's office has rejected wording for the proposal.

Arkansas Citizens for Transparency proposed the initiated act, along with a constitutional amendment, as a way to safeguard the state's open records and meetings law.

The initiated act would create a state commission to assist citizens with their records requests, set a long-sought definition for a public meeting, and give courts the authority to issue civil penalties against government bodies that don't comply with a records request.

Citizen-initiated laws, whether constitutional amendments or acts, require a brief summary of what their proposal would do if approved, called a "ballot title."

Part of the ballot title for the proposal says "To Repeal Any Law Enacted by the General Assembly After January 1, 2024," something Griffin argued is in conflict with Amendment 7 to the Arkansas Constitution, as it asks voters to consider a measure that would undo laws that have not yet passed.

"But nothing in Amendment 7 allows the circulation of petitions asking citizens to support the repeal of a law that does not yet exist," according to the attorney general's opinion. "Because such a 'preemptive repeal' falls outside the scope of initiatives under Amendment 7, it is misleading to suggest to voters that an initiative could accomplish that goal."

Griffin also said the preemptive repeal of future laws would mislead voters because it does not include an explanation of the "potential consequences" of doing so.

"If the 'preemptive repeal' language were allowed, voters could unknowingly vote to repeal a law they support or vote not to repeal a law they oppose," according to Griffin's opinion.

While Griffin had knocked previous versions of the initiated act's ballot title, he said the issue found in the group's latest attempt was "unidentified previously and is the only remaining issue standing in the way of certification."

"If you resolve this issue and resubmit with no other changes, I will expedite the response," Griffin said.

To make the November ballot, Arkansas Citizens for Transparency would need to collect at least 72,563 signatures by July 5.

On Wednesday, the attorney general's office certified ballot language for the group's constitutional amendment that would establish government transparency as a right for Arkansas citizens and make it more difficult for the Legislature to change the Freedom of Information Act.