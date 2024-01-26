The Southern Fried Podcast | Civic and political health and engagement with Janet Harris

On this week's episode, Rex sits down and chats with Janet Harris, executive director and CEO of the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute, to discuss how her organization helps Arkansans engage with relevant political and civil issues.

As part of their conversation, Rex and Janet discuss the CEO's history with the Rockefeller Institute as well as her lengthy career in political engagement and public service. They also address different ways the Rockefeller Institute collaborates with other civic-minded groups in the area – including the Clinton School of Public Service – and how Arkansans can become more involved in local politics and with the Rockefeller Institute.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here]

