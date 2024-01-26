TOOLS & TOYS: Mozy and My Magic Carpet





Mozy

What's to love: It's a wearable blanket that is secured around the waist, making it easy for the wearer to jump up and cheer at a game or get up and get another hot chocolate at the bonfire without losing heat.

What does it do: The outer shell of the wrap is made of heavy-duty 200 denier nylon and the inside is lined with warm cozy fleece. It secures around the waist with a hook-loop fastener. Two deep pockets can hold phones, gloves and other essentials. There is also a carabiner clip for attaching keys or water bottles. The Mozy is machine washable and is available in two sizes and three colors. It sells for $99. For more information visit getthemozy.com.

My Magic Carpet

What's to love: A one-piece washable area rug that comes in a variety of styles from classic to trendy.

What does it do: The lightweight durable rugs fit standard size washers and dryers and have a non-slip backing making them safe for wood or tile floors. They are made of microfiber polyester that the company says is non-allergenic and stain resistant. A waterproof inner liner keeps pet accidents or spills from damaging floors. The rugs are available as runners, area rugs and as 6-foot rounds. Styles include solid colors, geometric, contemporary, Moroccan and floral. Prices depend on size. Visit buymymagiccarpet.com for more information.



