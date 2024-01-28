Arkies in the Beltway | Week of Jan. 28, 2024

Welcome to this edition of "Arkies in the Beltway!" I'm Alex Thomas, Washington correspondent for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, with your news from the nation's capital for the week of Jan. 28, 2024.

It was a rather low-key week at the U.S. Capitol as the Senate considered nominations and members of the House of Representatives conducted business away from Capitol Hill.

Arkansas' senators, however, remained busy.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here.]

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., helped introduce legislation — the Farm and Food Cybersecurity Act — to require studies of cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities to the nation's agriculture and food production systems.

STORY: Cotton introduces bill to study cybersecurity risks for U.S. agriculture

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., and Senate colleagues celebrated the work of school choice advocates with a reception at the U.S. Capitol.

STORY: Boozman joins fellow U.S. senators in celebrating school choice

Arkansas' congressional delegation joined Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' call supporting Texas as that state continues its border security challenge to the Biden administration. The rift follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling against Texas' immigration policies at the U.S.-Mexico border.

STORY: Arkansas governor, lawmakers side with Texas on right to ‘defend’ southern border

Thank you for checking out this week's "Arkies in the Beltway!" Stay up to date with all news involving Arkansas at arkansasonline.com.