Jury selection begins Monday in case of woman accused of killing Pea Ridge police officer

Today at 3:00 a.m.

by Tracy Neal

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The black granite monument honoring Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple, killed in the line of duty June 26, 2021, was installed Sunday, June 25. A candlelight vigil was planned for 9 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, on the second anniversary of his death. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

BENTONVILLE -- Jury selection begins Monday for a woman accused of killing a Pea Ridge police officer.

Shawna Cash, 24, is charged with capital murder, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault and obstructing governmental charges.

She's