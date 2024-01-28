Jury selection begins Monday in case of woman accused of killing Pea Ridge police officer

BENTONVILLE -- Jury selection begins Monday for a woman accused of killing a Pea Ridge police officer.
Shawna Cash, 24, is charged with capital murder, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault and obstructing governmental charges.
She's
Woman faces death penalty in death of Pea Ridge police officer

