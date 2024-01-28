Mardi Gras comes early

HOT SPRINGS -- Partygoers stepped back in time Mardi Gras-style on Jan. 20 at Prohibition: New Orleans Night. The fundraiser by the Junior Auxiliary of Hot Springs was held at the Hamp Williams Building.

Guest tables were decorated with festive Mardi Gras masks and beads, candelabras and towering vases of ostrich feathers in purple, green and gold. A buffet was filled with an array of finger foods and specialty drinks were Nola Lemonade, Orleans Old Fashion and of course, Hurricanes. The evening also included a silent auction, charity gambling and music by New Orleans band Tyler Kinchen and the Right Pieces.

Money raised at the event goes toward the organization's programs that help the children of Garland County.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins