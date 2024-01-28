100 years ago

Jan. 28, 1924

The plans of R. J. Pearse, engineer of Des Moines, Ia., for the development of the new City park and state fair ground, west of the city, soon will reach a stage that part, including an athletic field and swimming pool, probably will be ready for public use early in the summer, Mayor Brickhouse said yesterday. ... The park is assured of two street car lines and four boulevard extensions of paved streets, in addition to the beautiful drive which will circle the park, according to Mayor Brickhouse. The extended streets will be Twelfth, Thirteenth, Prospect Avenue and Markham.

50 years ago

Jan. 28, 1974

Inflation has jeopardized the big expansion of the state's system of area vocational-technical schools that the legislature authorized last year, the state Board of Education learned Sunday. Bids were opened last week on five of the 10 schools approved by the legislature and they were so high that the state wouldn't be left with enough money to buy equipment for the schools. None of the contracts has been awarded. The Board of Education voted to ask the Legislative Council next month to endorse the use of federal vocational education funds to supplement the state appropriations. That is of questionable legality but the Board decided to try.

25 years ago

Jan. 28, 1999

Starting this year, Arkansans can electronically file their state tax returns from their home computers, Gov. Mike Huckabee announced Wednesday. Since 1995, Arkansans have been able to file their tax returns electronically by going to an income tax preparer. This year, Arkansans can do the filing themselves. To file over the Internet, taxpayers must log onto the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration Web site at: www.state.ar.us/dfa and then click on SecureTax.com. SecureTax.com is a Rome, Ga., company that provides a tax preparation and filing service. The company charges $9.95 to electronically file each state and federal tax return.

10 years ago

Jan. 28, 2014

Arvest Bank is replacing the debit and credit cards of bank customers connected to purchases from Target stores in November and December when hackers were stealing data from the retailer, making Arvest one of at least three banks in Arkansas to do so. ... "Just because we are replacing the card, it does not mean that the card information has been compromised," said Jason Kincy, a spokesman for Arvest Bank. "This is more proactive replacement." In mid-December, Target Corp. said hackers stole customer data from credit and debit cards used in its stores between Nov. 27 and Dec. 15. The retailer initially said the breach compromised at least 40 million credit and debit cards but recently said that the personal information of up to 70 million more customers was stolen. Target said the stolen information may have included names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.