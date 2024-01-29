18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of minor in Pulaski County

A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a minor in Pulaski County, the sheriff's office said Sunday.

Juan Ruiz, 18, of Little Rock was arrested on Sunday and charged with capital murder in relation to a shooting on Hilaro Springs Road.

"During the disturbance, Ruiz shot and killed a juvenile, then fled the scene," the sheriff's office said in a post on X.

The disturbance happened near the 10000 block of Hilaro Springs Road.

Kristin Knox, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the identity of the victim has not yet been released as law enforcement was still working with the family of the victim.

An online Pulaski County inmate roster listed Ruiz as having no bond, as of Monday just after 11 a.m.