Arkansas attorney general OKs ballot wording for proposed initiated act aimed at strengthening state’s Freedom of Information Act





Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin on Monday certified the ballot wording for a proposed initiated act aimed at strengthening the state's Freedom of Information Act.

The certification allows supporters of the proposal to begin their signature collection campaign, which will require 72,563 signatures to be turned into the secretary of state's office by July 5 in order for the proposed initiated act to make the November ballot.

The popular name for the proposal is the Arkansas Government Disclosure Act of 2024.

The proposed initiated act -- a citizen-driven law passed through a statewide referendum -- would amend the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act in an effort to make government more transparent. The proposal calls for the creation of a state commission to assist citizens with their records requests, establish a long-sought definition for a public meeting and give courts the authority to issue civil penalties against government bodies that don't comply with a records request.

If approved, the proposal also would:

Repeal a state law that allows school boards to meet in executive sessions to discuss legal matters.

Define key terms related to public meetings and disclosure such as "cybersecurity," "government transparency," "minority party" and "public notice."

Allow litigants to recoup legal fees if a court finds they "substantially prevailed" in their lawsuit.

Clarify that government bodies must disclose public records within three working days upon request or explain the reason for nondisclosure.

The initiated act is part of a two-pronged approached by Arkansas Citizens for Transparency to stymie attempts by lawmakers to change the state's open records and meetings law by exempting new categories of documents from disclosure.

Along with the initiated act, Griffin also approved ballot wording for a proposed constitutional amendment last week that would create a right to government transparency and make it more difficult for the General Assembly to change the Freedom of Information Act.



