Jeffrey Rudolph, president of the California Science Center, said that crews "will do this very slowly" as they gradually move the retired space shuttle Endeavour into the new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, utilizing cranes to move it from a horizontal to a vertical position.

Sergey Vladimirovich Ochigava, a 46-year-old from Russia, was found guilty of being a stowaway, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, after boarding a flight to Los Angeles in November from a Copenhagen Airport without showing a passport, visa or plane ticket.

Monica Laso, a Chile native on vacation in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., had to be rescued after spending 15 hours stranded inside a gondola at the Heavenly Mountain Resort, when the ski lift she used stopped running.

Yelena Domanova, a visitor to an open-air art exhibition in St. Petersburg, Russia, said "if you touch the history, you feel that pain and horror that were happening here 80 years ago," as the city marked 80 years since the end of the World War II Leningrad siege by Nazi German forces.

Kat Von D, a celebrity tattoo artist, won a copyright law battle in federal court after a jury ruled unanimously that her tattoo reproduction of a photo of jazz musician Miles Davis did not violate copyright.

Jay Leno, the 73-year-old former host of "The Tonight Show," has filed for conservatorship over his wife Mavis' estate, due to her ongoing battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Jose Arturo Jimenez, a 64-year-old farmer from Aculco, Mexico, said that "You have to give the elements to people so they can decide what they like and don't like ..." as he helped lead a workshop to educate young people on bullfighting.

Rupert Byrdsong, a California judge, granted a request by attorney Dermot Givens to have photographs of legal papers related to a lawsuit against the department on behalf of a Black Lives Matter activist destroyed after an unannounced raid on Givens' home.

Steve Mauro, a 43-year-old Massapequa Park, N.Y., native, said "I was not going to roll over and let this man take it ... without a fight," as he jumped onto the hood of a thief's car to try to stop him from taking his Rolex watch after a Facebook Marketplace deal had been arranged, to no avail.