Levee failure on Cache River causes flash flooding in Poinsett County

A levee failure on the Cache River caused a flash flood warning in northwest Poinsett County Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The flash flood warning is set to remain in effect until noon.

The warning stated that the flooding was reported by law enforcement just before 8 a.m.

"At [7:58] AM CST, local law enforcement reported a levee on the Cache River at Near Pitts, AR failed causing flash flooding of immediately surrounding areas," the warning said.

The Pitts area as well as Flag Slough Ditch and Willow Ditch are expected to be affected, according to the warning.

"If you are in low lying areas along the river, you should move to higher ground immediately. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads," the weather service said.

Lt. Jay-Ryan Woods with the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office said Monday that deputies were assessing the situation.

Woods said the breach in the levee occurred near Pitts Road on the west side of Arkansas 18.

"We're not sure of the cause of the breach, and we're still assessing, and currently loading sand bags to help with flooding," Woods said.

No property damage or injuries have been reported yet, Woods said Monday morning.

"We have no reason to believe that anyone needs to evacuate at this time," he added.

Grubbs Mayor Candace Miller said she's been working with Poinsett and Jackson counties to address the flooding.

"I've been told that there are two breaches in the levee at Pitts, about a mile north of the Pitts bridge and water is running over that bridge," Miller said.

"We're neighbors, we're right across the river. If someone needs help, we're going to show up," she said.

The Jackson County side is holding, the mayor said. She said she was prepared with sandbags and ready to take action if there was more flooding.

Miller said that she is requesting the closure of Arkansas 18 due to deep water.

"I've known of three people that have had incidents of hydroplaning and running off the road (but) none of them were injured," she said.



