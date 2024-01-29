LR man, 24, killed in wreck on I-530

A Little Rock man was killed in a single-car accident Sunday in rural Jefferson County, according to a police report.

Norel J. McAdoo, 24, died in an accident that occurred at 4:15 a.m. on Interstate 530 northbound at mile marker 29.

According to the report, McAdoo was driving a 2007 Toyota when he veered off the roadway toward the left.

The car then reentered the roadway and began to roll over, until it exited the road to the right and came to a stop along the wood line.

The investigating state trooper reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry.