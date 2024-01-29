LR man, 27, faces gun, drug charges

A Little Rock man was arrested Sunday on multiple felonies related to weapons and drug possession, according to a Little Rock police report.

Bralyn Wadlington, a 27-year-old convicted felon, was arrested at 7:14 a.m. at 4520 Western Hills Ave.

According to the report, officers made contact with Wadlington and observed him passed out in the driver's seat of a car, which was running in gear.

Wadlington, who is listed as the defendant in 21 separate cases dating back to 2016, according to online court records, fled from officers at a high rate of speed before stopping and attempting to escape on foot, until officers apprehended him.

The report states that Wadlington was in possession of 334 grams of meth, 42 grams of marijuana, multiple scales and baggies, a loaded Glock 9mm and a loaded Draco 7.62 pistol, both with extended magazines.

Wadlington, who is being held without bond, was awaiting a February jury trial for an arrest in December 2022 related to 14 felonies involving drug and gun possession.

He also has two open cases from November involving traffic violations.

In November 2020, Wadlington was sentenced to two years in prison for gun and drug charges after he negotiated a plea deal for an arrest in February of that year.