Three people dead after crash in Conway

Three people, one of which being a minor, are dead after a crash in Faulkner County on Saturday, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Albert Davis, 37, of Conway, Patricia Aikman, 75, of Paragould and an unidentified male minor were killed after a crash on U.S. 64 near Saltillo Road on Saturday just after 9 p.m., a preliminary crash report from the state police said.

Davis was driving a 2010 Ford when the vehicle crossed the centerline into eastbound traffic and struck the front of a 2020 Toyota, the report said. A third vehicle, a 2016 Chevrolet, swerved to avoid the collision and struck the rear end of the Ford.

Two other people were injured in the crash, the report said.

A 77-year-old man from Paragould and an unidentified minor that was a passenger in the Toyota were injured, troopers said.

Troopers at the scene reported that the roads and weather were clear at the time of the crash.