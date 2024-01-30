Marriages

Byron Goodwin, 58, of Smackover, and Riva Miller, 52, of North Little Rock.

Alec Price, 23, of Maumelle, and Abigail George, 22, of Sherwood.

Helen Cummins, 31, and Spencer Jansen, 40, both of Little Rock.

Jeremy Snowden, 51, and Sarah Hall, 43, both of Little Rock.

Grayson Troutman, 24, and Rieveland West, 22, both of Sherwood.

Allan Rollins, 61, and Stella Olum, 51, both of Little Rock.

Joshua Escobar, 30, and Mitshell Garacia, 30, both of Houston, Tex.

Otto Dierich, Jr., 78, and Serena Manes, 53, both of North Little Rock.

John Buckley, 39, and Anna Stearns, 27, both of Maumelle.

Shakenna Neal, 36, and Brandon Stone, 42, both of North Little Rock.

Calmon Clark, 29, and Trenedy Curry, 27, both of Maumelle.

Kevin Coleman, 36, and Brittany James, 36, both of Little Rock.

William McGhee, 85, of Pine Bluff, and Bonita Iverson, 64, of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

24-239. Madison Shawn Robles v. Sergio Robles.

24-242. Chaka Bonds v. Michael Ford.

24-245. Brianna Wilson v. Wade Wilson.

24-247. Keiana Hawkins v. Darwon Hawkins.

24-249. Justin Price v. Lacey Price.

24-250. Connie Fowler v. Jeffery Fowler Sr.

24-251. Martin Flores v. Maria Flores.

24-253. Rubi Moriarty v. Michael Moriarty.

GRANTED

22-4132. Jerome Latham v. Hyoyoung Latham.

23-4100. Jennifer Lara v. Darlen Amaya.