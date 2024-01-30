Information sought in investigation into gunfire that struck vehicle at Greenbrier convenience store

As part of an investigation into a shooting that damaged a vehicle at a convenience store in Greenbrier, the Faulkner County's sheriff's office is seeking help identifying a man seen in what appear to be images from security camera footage.

On Jan. 20, the windows were shot out of a vehicle at Colt's Quick Draw at 1075 U.S. 65 N., the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The man in the images is believed to possibly be in the Damascus, Greenbrier or Guy areas, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office asked anyone with information about the man or the shooting to contact the sheriff's office criminal investigation division at (501)450-4917 or a crime tip hotline at (501)450-4914. Tips can also be submitted via email at tips@fcso.ar.gov or anonymously through the sheriff's office website.