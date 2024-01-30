Woman found dead near Little Rock gas station





An unidentified body was recovered by the Pulaski County sheriff's office in west Little Rock on Tuesday, according to a social media post by the sheriff's office.

The "deceased female" was found in the 14000 block of Kanis Road, the sheriff's office said in the post at about 4:30 p.m. Sheriff's office spokeswoman Kristin Knox said the body was found behind a Valero gas station at 14000 Kanis Road.

Knox said the gas station is in the city limits, but the sheriff's office, which normally handles crimes in rural areas of the county, is investigating because that's where the call reporting the body was routed.

The sheriff's office said in the post that the investigation was ongoing and that more information would released when it's available.



