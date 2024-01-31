Forecasters predict rainy weekend for much of Arkansas

Rain is forecast for most of Arkansas starting late Friday and could last through Sunday evening, the National Weather Service said.

"Rain looks increasingly likely over much [of] the weekend. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible across a large portion of Arkansas," the weather service said in a post on X Wednesday morning.

Parts of Central Arkansas, including Little Rock, Searcy and Hot Springs, are forecast to see up to three inches of rain, said forecaster Colby Pope with the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock.

"We could see up to three inches in some places, especially the I-40 and I-30 corridors, Fort Smith and Mena as well as the Little Rock Metro area," Pope said Wednesday morning.

Parts of northern Arkansas are expected to see less rain, with anywhere from an inch to an inch and a half. Southern central parts of the state and southeastern Arkansas are forecast to see an inch and a half to two inches of rain, he said.

For Central Arkansas, Pope said the rain could start Friday evening and last through the weekend.

"I don't really see it tapering off until late Sunday," the forecaster said. "And that rainfall is predicted to be spread over that period."

Pope said the rain being spread out over a few days could actually help Arkansans.

"Getting two to three inches after a bit of a dry spell could cause some problems," he said.

"We don't have any concerns about severe weather at this time, but we are keeping an eye on localized flash flooding, especially near our rivers. Not getting all of that rain at once will really help," he said.

The forecaster said many rivers, including the Black, Ouchaita and Cache rivers, have portions that are in moderate flood stages as of Wednesday morning.

"Those living or traveling in areas near rivers should keep up to date and pay attention to the latest updates," he said, "But I am confident that the rain will be spread out enough that it will definitely help the situation."

COLD POTENTIAL IN FEBRUARY

Pope said the Climate Prediction Center has analyzed long term data and monitored different air masses to provide a three to four week outlook into February.

"The data from them suggests that during [Feb. 10 to Feb. 23] there is a chance to see below average temperatures," he said.

The forecaster said that in Little Rock, the average high for Feb. 10 is between 54 and 55 degrees and the average low is between 33 and 34 degrees.

"That below average is looking like we might see something 5 or 10 degrees below those averages," he said. "I know that the arctic freeze earlier this month is fresh on people's minds but as of right now we are not seeing any indicators of that kind of cold."

Pope said that Arkansans should keep an eye on updated forecasts as the time period in the outlook is still a ways out and it could change.

"As it gets closer to the time, we will know more but right now nothing is sticking out as a big concern to us," he said.