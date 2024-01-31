Razorbacks win at Missouri to snap 3-game skid

The Arkansas men’s basketball team fired on all cylinders for most of Wednesday night at Missouri.

Playing shorthanded once again, the Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 91-84 at Mizzou Arena to snap a three-game losing streak.

Arkansas (11-10, 2-6 SEC) earned its first road victory and kept Missouri (8-13, 0-8) winless in conference play. The 91 points were the most in an SEC game for the Razorbacks, who entered averaging 62.1 points in conference play.

The Tigers did not lead after making the game’s first shot. Arkansas made 19 of 32 (59%) field goal attempts in the first half and led 47-28 at halftime.

The Razorbacks finished 33 of 61 (54%) from the floor, 4 of 6 (67%) from three-point range and 21 of 26 (81%) from the free-throw line.

Forward Makhi Mitchell scored 14 of his career-high-tying 19 points in the first half and he added 14 rebounds for the Razorbacks on his 24th birthday. Mitchell made 8 of 13 field goal attempts and went 3 of 4 at the line.

Mitchell helped key a huge game for Arkansas in the post. Aided by several runouts that led to layups and dunks, the Razorbacks outscored Missouri 56-30 in the paint, and it was much more lopsided before the Tigers scored a flurry of points down the stretch.

The Razorbacks converted 18 Missouri turnovers into 25 points.

Tramon Mark scored 22 points to lead Arkansas. Mark made 8 of 13 shot attempts and went 6 of 8 at the line.

Keyon Menifield added 16 points and Jalen Graham had 13 before fouling out for the Razorbacks.

Tamar Bates scored 29 points on 9-of-18 shooting for the Tigers, who trailed by as many as 23 in the second half.

Even when Arkansas struggled offensively for a spurt in the second half, so did Missouri. Mitchell’s uncontested dunk with 6:18 remaining extended the lead to 75-59 and was the Razorbacks’ first make in nearly five minutes.

Missouri was in the midst of almost six minutes without a field goal.

The Tigers shot 27 of 59 (46%) overall and made 10 of 20 (50%) three-point attempts. Missouri was 20 of 22 (91%) at the line.

The Razorbacks were without forward Trevon Brazile (knee) and guard Davonte Davis for the second consecutive game. A team spokesman announced Davis had “stepped away from the program,” prior to last Saturday’s game against Kentucky and no update has been provided on his status in the four days since.

Arkansas is scheduled to play at LSU on Saturday at 11 a.m.