Teen victim named in fatal Saturday evening shooting south of Little Rock

Pulaski County authorities on Wednesday identified the teenager who was found fatally shot outside his home south of Little Rock on Saturday evening.

Justin Heavrin Jr., 17, died of his wounds after deputies located him around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near the home in the 10000 block of Hilaro Springs Road, sheriff's office spokeswoman Kristin Knox said.

Deputies on Sunday arrested Juan Ruiz, 18, on a capital murder charge in Heavrin's death. He was being held without bond in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday evening, an online inmate roster showed.

Authorities on Wednesday did not release any further details of the killing, which is the first to be investigated by Pulaski County deputies in 2024.