Fort Smith police arrest LeFlore County Detention Center escapee from Oklahoma

FORT SMITH -- An escapee from the LeFlore County Detention Center in Poteau, Okla., was found and detained in Fort Smith on Thursday evening.

A press release from the Fort Smith Police Department states 41-year-old Kevin Thompson was reported at a business in the 500 block of Garrison Avenue following an escape from the Detention Center earlier in the day. It states Thompson fled the scene and was apprehended a short time later near the 100 block of North Second Street.

According to the Sebastian County Detention Center's website, Thompson has been charged with fleeing, resisting arrest, theft, being an out-of-state fugitive and disarming a police officer.