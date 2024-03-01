TOOLS & TOYS: The Climate Change-Resilient Vegetable Garden and Upside Good Candles





Climate Change-Resilient Vegetable Garden

What's to love: In this book, author Kim Stoddart offers ways to build, stabilize and grow gardens sustainably, making them more resilient.

What does it do: The 208-page paperback shows a variety of ways to protect a vegetable garden -- including using windbreaks and cold frames, rain gardens and rain recycling, nurturing bioactive soils and choosing the most adaptable fruits and vegetables for the garden. The book has color photos, illustrations, charts and tips on sustainable gardening such as composting, seed saving and pest control. The author provides a list of resources for readers wanting more information on the climate and gardening. The books sells for $29.88. Visit quarto.com for more information.

Upside Good Candles

What's to love: Hand-poured batches of candles using coconut soy wax and fragrance oil in holders meant to be reused when the candle is gone. Also, a portion of the profits from the female-owned business go toward mental health initiatives.

What does it do: The candles come in a variety of sizes, from small travel size in reusable tins to 12-ounce vessels in black or white containers with wooden wicks. The scents are available in several woodsy, earthy and floral scents including Palo Santo and Sage, Dark Rose and Vanilla Plum, and Mahogany Woods. Candles are shipped in recyclable packaging with biodegradable packing peanuts. Prices vary by size. Visit upsidegoodsco.com for more information.



