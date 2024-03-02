1A STATE BASKETBALL: Concord duo goes for 36 against Wonderview

Concord 42, Wonderview 33

Ashlyn Cossey and Katelyn Cornett combined for 36 points to lead Concord to a quarterfinal victory over Wonderview on Friday at North Arkansas College in Harrison.

The win sends the Lady Pirates (31-8) into a rematch with Mammoth Spring in today's noon semifinal. Concord won the first meeting 50-45 during last week's regional tournament.

The Lady Pirates built a 26-12 halftime cushion and made it stand, leading by a 34-23 margin to start the fourth quarter.

Riley Gottsponer had 12 points and Shaelyn Dockery added 11 for Wonderview (24-6).

Norfork 59, Emerson 27

Norfork quickly built an early 20-5 lead and rolled to its quarterfinal victory over Emerson.

Keely Blanchard had 26 points for Norfork (33-1), which led 37-11 at halftime.

Maggie Tyrone added 20 points for the Lady Panthers, who will play in today's 6 p.m. semifinal. Layla Tell and Savannah Pyle each had eight points for the Lady Pirates (31-7).

Marked Tree 43, Augusta 37

Marked Tree pulled away from Augusta with an 18-6 run in the third quarter, then hung to claim the victory.

The outburst helped the Lady Indians (30-7) turn a 20-17 halftime lead into a 38-23 cushion before the Lady Red Devils make a comeback bid.

Zyonna Anderson and Journi Versie scored 12 points apiece for Marked Tree, while Skylar Chapple had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Augusta.