Class 1A boys state tournament roundup

The New School 67, Clarendon 42

The New School took an early 20-2 lead and went on to defeat Clarendon during Friday's quarterfinal at North Arkansas College in Harrison.

Jaiden Wilson had 18 points to lead the Cougars (37-4).

Jaxon Hand added 14 points for The New School, while Caleb Massey added 13 and Dante Snowden 12. Jordan Abram finished with 10 points for Clarendon (18-12).

Marked Tree 69, Bradley 44

Ladarisu Brown just missed on a double-double with 25 points and 9 rebounds as Marked Tree cruised.

The Indians (33-3) were in control from the outset, enjoying a 39-14 halftime lead.

Landon Lewis added 16 points for Marked Tree, while Tyrese Harris had 17 points for Bradley (31-3).

Brinkley 64, Rural Special 61, OT

Michael Harris Jr. scored six of Brinkley's 10 overtime points as the Tigers defeated Rural Special.

Brinkley (27-3) had a 30-20 halftime lead over Rural Special (16-19).

Harris Jr. finished with 18 points to lead Brinkley, followed by Christian Williams with 17 and Mitchell Hicks with 12. Brayden Hicks had 21 points for Rural Special, while Cole Linville added 19 and Kasen Stevens chipped in 10.