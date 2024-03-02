Organ dedicated at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Little Rock

Portable pipe organ dedicated at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral

Today at 2:48 a.m.

by Frank E. Lockwood

The back of the new portative organ at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Little Rock is shown in this undated photo. The instrument was handcrafted by Taylor and Boody Organbuilders in Virginia. (Courtesy photo)
The back of the new portative organ at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Little Rock is shown in this undated photo. The instrument was handcrafted by Taylor and Boody Organbuilders in Virginia. (Courtesy photo)


After months of careful labor at a workshop in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, Taylor and Boody Organbuilders has created a hand-crafted masterpiece and shipped it to Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Little Rock.

Referred

Upcoming Events